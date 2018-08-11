Glencore (GLEN) PT Set at GBX 480 by Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a GBX 480 ($6.21) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLEN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.12) price objective on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.31) price objective (down from GBX 410 ($5.31)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 423.84 ($5.49).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 321.15 ($4.16) on Thursday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.40).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

