Gerard M. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE) Stock

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $1,101,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,654.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DTE opened at $110.34 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

