Genpact (G) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Genpact (NYSE:G)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

NYSE G traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 957,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,165. Genpact has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $728.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.51 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

