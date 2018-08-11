Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Genomic Health exited second-quarter 2018 on a promising note. We are encouraged by the year-over-year rise in revenues, led by solid performances in the United States and globally. Within the prostate cancer space, the company saw increasing private coverage for the Oncotype DX GPS test. The company also witnessed a series of favorable developments with respect to its Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score tests. In this regard, Genomic Health received public coverage with the province of New Brunswickfor using the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test in early-stage breast cancer patients with node-negative disease. The company continues to gain from the implementation of both revised PAMA reimbursement rate and AJCC staging criteria. Over the past three months, Genomic Health has been outperforming its industry. However, Genomic Health’s sole reliance on the Breast Oncotype DX test is a concern. Also, tough rivalry poses threat.”

Get Genomic Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Genomic Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genomic Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NASDAQ GHDX traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 341,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,156. Genomic Health has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,425.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederic Pla sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $307,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 93,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $4,276,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,325. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genomic Health (GHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.