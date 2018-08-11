GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $11.00 price target on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

GenMark Diagnostics traded up $0.28, reaching $7.38, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 142,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.57.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 87.96% and a negative net margin of 91.58%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hany Massarany sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $28,675.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 694,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Anne Williams sold 23,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $163,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $301,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $168,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

