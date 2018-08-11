Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock Sees Unusually High Options Volume (GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,202 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 748 put options.

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock opened at $23.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.22). Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $752.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 1,717.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 215,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204,072 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

