General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $191.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

