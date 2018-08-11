Gear Energy (GXE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.47.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.60 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 32.15%.

In other news, Director John O’connell sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$34,290.00. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$1,650,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 493,100 shares of company stock valued at $538,549 and sold 1,878,159 shares valued at $2,155,192.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

