GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (GST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million.

GST opened at $0.12 on Friday. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

GST has been the topic of several research reports. S&P Equity Research upped their target price on GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from $0.11 to $0.13 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Williams Capital set a $1.00 target price on GASTAR EXPL INC/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.88.

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

