Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) EVP Sells $380,516.14 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) EVP Philip Straub sold 5,846 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $380,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Garmin opened at $63.83 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Garmin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2,037.7% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

