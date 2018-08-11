Gardner Denver (GDI) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

News articles about Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gardner Denver earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.37436777667 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.60 and a beta of 1.40. Gardner Denver has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $668.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.