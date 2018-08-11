GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $5.08 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $5.77.
GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile
