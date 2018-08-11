GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (GGN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $5.08 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $5.77.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

