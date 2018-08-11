Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GALT. BidaskClub raised Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.94.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,154. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Czirr sold 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $131,073.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 226,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $1,945,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,379.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,743,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,122 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $318,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

