FY2019 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Cut by Cormark (QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

