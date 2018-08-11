FY2019 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Cut by Cormark (QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.
