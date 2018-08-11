FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corp Issued By Leerink Swann (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Tenet Healthcare opened at $32.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 212,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

