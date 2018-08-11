FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Market Capitalization Hits $40,143.00

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $40,143.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FuzzBalls has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00916898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003411 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004391 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013835 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner . FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

