Funko’s (FNKO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.89.
Funko traded up $0.72, reaching $20.84, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,758. The firm has a market cap of $927.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $21.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
