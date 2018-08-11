Funko’s (FNKO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

Funko traded up $0.72, reaching $20.84, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,758. The firm has a market cap of $927.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

