FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical opened at $521.02 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.09 and a twelve month high of $539.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.56, for a total value of $3,809,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total value of $18,558,001.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,129,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,369 shares of company stock worth $64,839,897. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.69.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.