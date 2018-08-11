FS Investment’s (FSIC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

FSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

FS Investment opened at $7.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. FS Investment has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. FS Investment had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.53 million. analysts predict that FS Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSIC. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment during the second quarter worth $100,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment during the second quarter worth $133,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FS Investment by 336.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FS Investment by 128.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FS Investment during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

