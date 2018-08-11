FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) VP John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FRP opened at $64.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. FRP Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 375.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

FRPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of FRP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 721.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

