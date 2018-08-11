Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191,414 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.58% of 2U worth $27,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $995,025.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $935,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on 2U to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

2U opened at $72.18 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67 and a beta of -0.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

