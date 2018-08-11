Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 365,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.93% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $9,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,981,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,708 shares of company stock worth $17,730,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals opened at $64.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

