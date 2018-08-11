Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRE. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($95.17) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.78 ($91.61).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA opened at €64.70 ($75.23) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

