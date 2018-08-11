freenet (FNTN) Given a €36.00 Price Target at equinet

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective from stock analysts at equinet in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.88 ($31.25).

Shares of freenet opened at €24.39 ($28.36) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

