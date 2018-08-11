Fred E. Cohen Sells 8,250 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Fred E. Cohen sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $463,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GHDX stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHDX shares. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Genomic Health by 136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 223,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genomic Health by 619.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 212,531 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genomic Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,949,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

