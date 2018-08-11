Franklin Covey (FC) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.01

Media headlines about Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Covey earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 43.7964690389399 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.09. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Jeffery Miller sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,501.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,130 shares in the company, valued at $234,549.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

