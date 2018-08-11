Francesca’s (FRAN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

FRAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Francesca’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. B. Riley upgraded Francesca’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Francesca’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Francesca’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Shares of FRAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.15. Francesca’s has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Francesca’s will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Emmett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 160,320 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 123,809 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 143.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 309,507 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.