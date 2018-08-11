Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Since the release of second-quarter 2018 results, Fortune Brands' shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is poised to gain from its solid product portfolio, initiatives to launch new products, inorganic activities and shareholder-friendly policy in the long run. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and revenues grew 8.7% and 4.7% respectively. For 2018, the company anticipates gaining from roughly 5-7% growth in the U.S. home products market and 5-6% rise in global market. It anticipates earnings per share to be within $3.62-$3.72 range, higher than the earlier forecast of $3.58-$3.70. Sales are predicted to grow 6-7%, with healthy growth in Doors, Plumbing and Security segments. However, rising costs and expenses and huge debt levels can be detrimental to the company's financials. Also, the stock currently appear over-valued compared with the industry.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBHS. Loop Capital set a $67.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security opened at $54.63 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

