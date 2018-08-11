Forterra PLC (FORT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 367 ($4.75).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 357 ($4.62) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.40) to GBX 350 ($4.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.66) on Friday. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.75 ($3.98).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

