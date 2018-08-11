Forsta AP Fonden Sells 21,100 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 940.8% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.81.

AAPL opened at $207.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $209.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,224,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,305 shares of company stock valued at $32,377,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

