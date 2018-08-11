Foot Locker (FL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker got a major push, when the company reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines not only beat expectations but also grew year over year. Earnings per share improved after declining in the trailing four quarters. Notably, the stock has rallied and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company now focuses on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities. Apart from these, the company plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail formats opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. However, higher SG&A expenses and challenging European business due to promotional environment are concerns.”

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of Foot Locker traded up $0.36, reaching $47.97, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 2,617,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,514. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,767,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 8,194.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 848,069 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 837,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,883,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $99,183,000 after buying an additional 673,155 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $29,985,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 615.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 743,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 639,282 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

