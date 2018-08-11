Flycoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (FLY)

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Flycoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Flycoin has a market capitalization of $223,386.00 and $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flycoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 111% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000854 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

