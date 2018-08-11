Flixxo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $113,245.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flixxo has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Flixxo token can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Qryptos, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flixxo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00295399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00192421 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flixxo Token Profile

Flixxo’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 189,151,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,671,513 tokens. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

Buying and Selling Flixxo

Flixxo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flixxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flixxo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.