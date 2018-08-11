Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $22.96. 493,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,859. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

