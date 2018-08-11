Five9 Inc (FIVN) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 169.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 32.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 296.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 1,547 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $59,884.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.55.

FIVN opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

