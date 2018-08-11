First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Northwest earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.7082821285067 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

First Financial Northwest traded down $0.13, hitting $17.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.14.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

FFNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. FIG Partners lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, VP Joann E. Lee sold 22,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $391,172.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann E. Lee sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $105,251.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,580 shares of company stock worth $1,768,861. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

