Finning International (FTT) PT Raised to C$38.50 at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$38.50 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.19.

FTT stock opened at C$31.81 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$26.26 and a 1-year high of C$36.48.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.80%.

In other Finning International news, insider Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.59, for a total transaction of C$292,233.00. Also, insider Jeff Erdman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.03, for a total value of C$51,045.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $349,897.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

