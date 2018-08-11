FinnCap Boosts Gooch & Housego (GHH) Price Target to GBX 1,610

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) had its price target upped by FinnCap from GBX 1,520 ($19.68) to GBX 1,610 ($20.84) in a report issued on Wednesday. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Gooch & Housego opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.68) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Gooch & Housego has a 12-month low of GBX 1,195 ($15.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,540 ($19.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,385 ($17.93) per share, with a total value of £24,237.50 ($31,375.40).

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

