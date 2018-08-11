FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $365,000 in Open Text Corp (OTEX) Stock

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 199.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,877,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,964 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Open Text by 205.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Open Text by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,653,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,647,000 after acquiring an additional 849,975 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth about $27,942,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter worth about $25,671,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text opened at $38.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.30. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.02 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

