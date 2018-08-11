FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $723,000 Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BP PLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 155,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.60.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,085,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total value of $443,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,776. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams opened at $442.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $326.68 and a one year high of $450.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

