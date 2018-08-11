Financial Review: BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) vs. Costco Wholesale (COST)

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Costco Wholesale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A Costco Wholesale 2.16% 24.67% 7.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BJs Wholesale Club and Costco Wholesale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJs Wholesale Club 1 5 7 0 2.46 Costco Wholesale 0 6 20 0 2.77

BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus target price of $28.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Costco Wholesale has a consensus target price of $208.45, suggesting a potential downside of 5.38%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than Costco Wholesale.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Costco Wholesale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Costco Wholesale $129.03 billion 0.75 $2.68 billion $5.82 37.85

Costco Wholesale has higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club.

Dividends

Costco Wholesale pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BJs Wholesale Club does not pay a dividend. Costco Wholesale pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats BJs Wholesale Club on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJs Wholesale Club

Beacon Holding Inc. operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel business. In addition, the company provides gold star individual and business membership services. As of September 3, 2017, it operated 741 membership warehouses, including 514 warehouses in the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 97 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 9 in Australia, 2 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, and 1 in France. Further, the company sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

