Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 48,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

NYSE DIS opened at $112.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

