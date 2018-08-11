Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,142 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 314,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 287,535 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 836,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 66,845 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,660,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 24,400 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $999,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,971.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $70,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,049.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Yum China opened at $34.44 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

