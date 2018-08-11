Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,769 Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director David V. Singer purchased 31,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $553,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,313.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,348.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 70,620 shares of company stock worth $1,244,864 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands opened at $18.62 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

