Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,252.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $874.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $918.60 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,040.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,230.00 price objective (down from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

