Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 232,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,532,000 after buying an additional 96,372 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 388,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF opened at $155.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

