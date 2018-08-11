Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.46 Million Position in Criteo SA (CRTO)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.20% of Criteo worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Criteo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 12.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mary Spilman sold 7,165 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $191,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo opened at $26.57 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.78. Criteo SA has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTO. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MED cut their price objective on shares of Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

