Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in American International Group by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 591,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 371,737 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised American International Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

