Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) Position Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.52% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2,362.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 982,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,666,000 after purchasing an additional 942,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $49.51 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $50.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th.

