Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.00

Media stories about Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity D&D Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5545287535929 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp traded down $0.85, hitting $60.15, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

